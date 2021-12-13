For sale is a newly designed home with sunset balcony views.

A recently built property in Merseyside has gone on the market with a balcony that offers’spectacular sunset’ views.

The ‘ideal family home’ is described as the four-bedroom detached property on Moreton Road in Upton.

The property is split across two levels and is situated on a large plot of land with a front and rear yard as well as a detached workshop building.

The home has been advertised for sale by Karl Tatler for £545,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a home in Upton over the last year was £204,439 pounds.

Semi-detached homes sold for an average of £203,164 in the last 12 months.

Terraced residences sold for an average of £143,305, while detached properties sold for £288,664.

Despite the fact that the Moreton Road offering is more expensive than the typical house price, it is still comparable to other properties in the region.

According to Rightmove’s market data, another house on Moreton Road sold for £515,000 after being advertised last year.

A four-bedroom detached home on Mount Road, less than 0.3 miles distant, is currently under offer after being marketed for £500,000.

The open plan kitchen, living room, and dining room are the main areas of the bottom floor, according to images of the property.

The bi-folding doors in this space open up into the gardens, which are surrounded by private fencing.

Magnet units with integrated appliances, granite worktops, a breakfast island, pelmet lighting, and epoxy resin flooring are included in the kitchen.

Separate from the open plan living area are two more lounge spaces, as well as storage, a laundry room, and a shower room off the corridor.

French doors go out to the back garden from one of the sitting areas.

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor, with the master suite having a dressing room, en-suite, and doors to the big balcony.

The sunset views from the balcony are said to be “amazing.”

Outside, there’s a large driveway with enough of off-road parking for further solitude.

Composite decking, lawn, and a workshop that can be converted into a summer home, gym, or bar are all included in the back garden.

“A remarkable individually designed home!” says the listing in Karl Tatler.

