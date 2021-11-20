For sale is a ‘immaculate’ mansion tucked down an alley behind a guarded driveway.

A ‘hidden gem’ of a home has been listed for sale in Liverpool.

The house is on a secluded plot back from the main road, hidden in an alleyway behind automatic gates.

On Crosby’s Myers Road West, the detached four-bedroom home is situated back.

For sale is a seaside property in Merseyside with ‘breathtaking’ views.

The home is ideal for individuals who desire more privacy, as it is located at the end of a long paved path and behind surrounding walls.

Berkeley Shaw has dropped the price of the house to £650,000 after it was reduced in October.

According to Rightmove, the average sale price of properties in Crosby over the last year was £261,160.

Semi-detached properties were the most popular in the area last year, selling for an average of £283,462.

Terraced houses sold for an average of £192,176, while flats sold for £155,041.

Overall, sold prices in Crosby were 11% higher last year than the year before, and 17% higher than the 2018 peak of £223,290.

The house is fronted with a grey composite door with two frosted glass double glazed windows on either side, according to images on Rightmove.

Two reception rooms, an L-shaped kitchen diner, utility room, and an additional ‘entertainment’ room are located on the ground floor.

Metal double glazed bi fold doors open to the garden in the entertainment room, and a double glazed lantern ceiling gives further light.

This room has a view of a fire pit with garden furniture, which is ideal for entertaining friends.

An open ash wooden staircase with glass paneling leads to the first floor.

The upper floor houses all four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite baths.

There’s a walk-in shower with a rainfall shower head, a chrome ladder towel radiator, a low-level w.c., and a wash basin with a mixer tap in the en-suite wet room.

“Berkeley Shaw are happy to present this hidden gem in the heart of Crosby,” the listing says.

“This lovely four-bedroom detached house has UPVC double glazed windows throughout, gas central heating, underfloor heating downstairs, video controlled automatic double gates, video security cameras, solar panels, a block paved driveway, and a low-maintenance garden.”

“This home, which is located within the, has everything a family might want.”

