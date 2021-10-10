For sale is a home off a private road in a “exclusive neighborhood” with a hot tub.

In one of Liverpool’s most elite neighborhoods, a ‘executive’ home has come on the market.

Sandringham is located on a private lane in Calderstones, which has been described as one of the city’s most sought-after and exclusive areas.

The five-bedroom house is located off Winterhill Close, which is part of the Redrow-designed Calderstones Grange complex.

For sale is a one-of-a-kind mansion with’spectacular’ sweeping views.

The house, which is priced at £950,000, also has outside entertaining areas such as a barbeque area, hot tub, huge patio, and decking.

According to Rightmove, the average sold property prices in Calderstones increased by 10% over the previous year.

In the last 12 months, the average price was £450,2540, up 14% from the previous high point in 2018.

The majority of the homes sold in the area last year were semi-detached homes, with an average price of £443,902.

Flats sold for £226,273 on average, while detached houses sold for an average of £608,400.

The value of a five-bedroom detached house, such as this one, is significantly more than the national average.

Other properties on Winterhill Close are listed for more than £1,000,000.

Five bedroom residences are available for £900,000, £867,995, and a stunning £2,200,000 less than a mile apart.

The front door enters into an entrance hall, which leads to a formal bay faced living space, according to inside photos.

This room has emerald green wood paneling and hard wood flooring and is centered around a feature fireplace.

A big open plan kitchen and dining area is also on the ground floor, with bi-folding doors leading into the back yard.

There’s also a study, a gym with air conditioning, a utility room, a pantry, and a toilet on the ground floor.

The master bedroom, which has an en-suite and dressing area, is located on the first level.

The four remaining rooms are all doubles, with one having an en-suite and the others sharing a bathroom.

A driveway with enough parking for several automobiles and a double garage with additional parking or storage space are located in the front.

