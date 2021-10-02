For sale is a historic cottage in the middle of a dual road.

A historic cottage in Liverpool has just gone on the market, right in the middle of a bustling dual highway.

The 185-year-old cottage is a local landmark on Menlove Avenue, and it’s up for sale after years of seeing it on our travels down the busy road.

The home, which is on the market with Marshall Property for £425,000, is unlike anything else on the market in Merseyside.

Many residents of south Liverpool will recognize the property because it is located on the border of Caldertones Park in the heart of Menlove Avenue.

The cottage, according to Marshall Property, is "laden with potential" and "waiting to be changed," and represents a "unique opportunity to add value to a historic dwelling."

The dual carriageway runs through the Calderstones neighborhood of the city, and it’s not the kind of spot you’d expect to find a charming medieval cottage.

According to an online listing, the cottage has an almost 200-year history, dating back to around 1836.

The property features three bedrooms and an open-plan basement layout, as well as two living and dining areas with capacity for expansion.

The stone framed windows, lofty ceilings, and double-sided fireplace are among the property’s original period characteristics.

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and there are two further bedrooms on the first floor.

The cottage is described as “laden with potential and waiting to be changed” in an online listing on property website RightMove.

It claims that the property provides a ‘rare opportunity to add value to a period home’ by allowing buyers to personalize it.

Click or touch here to see the entire listing on RightMove and learn more about this property.