For sale is a Georgian townhouse in one of Liverpool’s most desired areas.

In one of Liverpool’s most ‘desirable’ neighborhoods, a’stunning’ townhouse has come on the market.

On Falkner Street, in the center of the Georgian Quarter, is a four or five bedroom home.

The annual Sunday Times Greatest Locations to Live book listed Liverpool as one of the best places to live in the North West of England this year.

The Georgian Quarter, with its period houses and fantastic neighborhood restaurants, was chosen as a favorite by the judges.

In the previous year’s annual list prepared by the Sunday Times, it was named one of the greatest places to live in the country.

Venmore is selling the home for £725,000, which is split over four storeys.

This type of property is rarely available on the market, as evidenced by Rightmove’s market data.

There are currently no comparable townhouses for sale in the vicinity on the website, although similar properties have sold in the past.

A similar townhouse on Falkner Street that was on the market for £800,000 sold in 2021.

In addition, another property advertised for £625,500 was sold in 2019.

According to Rightmove, the average overall sold price in the Georgian Quarter was £290,537 in the previous year.

The majority of those sales were terraced residences, with an average sale price of £379,856.

Flats sold for £183,159 on average, with semi-detached homes fetching £435,000.

The townhouse has been refurbished entirely and is designed in a ‘elegant and contemporary’ style, according to photos.

Ornate cornicing, antique window shutters, and marble fireplaces are just a few of the period features that the present owners have made sure to save in the renovation.

The high ceilings, huge windows, and expansive rooms will also appeal to potential buyers once inside.

There is a ‘grand reception hallway’ with stripped varnish flooring as you enter the property.

It continues into a formal dining room with sash windows and a white Carrara marble fireplace in the center.

The living room, located off the reception hall, has unobstructed views of Liverpool Cathedral and French doors leading to the garden.

The basement level of the building.