For sale is a fully remodeled five bedroom semi in Liverpool’s “sought after” neighbourhood.

A ‘stunning’ recently refurbished home in Liverpool has been available for purchase.

On Rocky Lane in Childwall, a five-bedroom semi-detached house has come on the market.

Brand new renovations are featured throughout, as well as an outbuilding that is now being used as a gym.

The outbuilding in the house’s garden, on the other hand, may be converted into a home office or a summer house.

The Rocky Lane property is marketed at £550,000 and is described as being in a “desirable” location.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a property in the Childwall region was £263,353 last year.

The majority of the sales were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £269,507 in the previous year.

Terraced houses sold for an average of £207,511, while detached houses sold for an average of £339,839.

Averages in the area were up 10% from the prior year at these prices.

According to images on Rightmove, the house has been completely refurbished and is mostly vacant and unfurnished, ready for the new owner.

The home’s guests are greeted by a ‘bright and airy’ corridor that leads to the front lounge on the right and the first of five bedrooms on the left.

Heated tiled flooring runs the length of the tiled hallway and into the open plan kitchen/diner.

The kitchen features integrated equipment and is modernly designed with skylights and bifold doors that lead out to the yard.

Three ‘well-proportioned and presented’ bedrooms and a three-piece family bathroom suite are located on the first floor.

The master bedroom, which occupies the majority of the second level, has its own three-piece en-suite shower room.

There are Velux windows and plenty of eaves storage in this top-floor room.

Outside, there is ample room for several automobiles to park off the main road in the patio driveway.

A resin garden is located at the back of the house, with an outbuilding at the bottom.

This outbuilding is now utilized as a gym, but it has the potential to be used as a home office.

"Venmores Estate Agents are thrilled to showcase for sale this lovely five bedroom semi-detached family property, superbly positioned on Rocky Lane."

