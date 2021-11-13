For sale is a ‘dramatic cathedral-like’ property in the Merseyside conservation area.

On the southside of Mountwood conservation area in Merseyside, a ‘exceptional’ home has gone on the market.

It’s described as a ‘home of significance,’ and it’s set back somewhat on a private parcel of land on Prenton’s Burrell Road.

Mountwood Conservation Area, which was established in 2005, is comprised of peaceful woodland settings and “significant” homes.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

Architects such as Briggs, Wolstenholme, and Thornley, who designed one of the Three Graces that dominate Liverpool’s waterfront, designed homes in this region.

The six-bedroom home is stretched over four stories and has three reception rooms.

A double garage, laundry room, study room, and wine cellar are among the other features.

The property is listed with Brennan Ayre O’Neill and has a guide price of £1,200,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a property in Prenton over the last year was £228,284.

Semi-detached houses were the most popular, selling for an average of £210,058.

Terraced houses sold for an average of £145,162 each.

The average price of a detached home was £419,996, with several detached homes with multiple bedrooms reaching the £1,000,000 threshold.

According to Rightmove data, there is currently another home offered for £1,250,000 on Golfs Link Road, less than a mile from the Burrell Road home.

The ‘dramatic cathedral-like’ bay windows that overlook the property’s private gardens are among the property’s primary features, according to images.

The ground floor features a ‘large canopied entrance’ that leads into a living area with views of both the front and rear gardens, as well as a central fireplace.

Three reception rooms are available, as well as a family kitchen with a lounge area, dining table, and breakfast bar.

There are six double bedrooms on the first and second floors, two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

The house is surrounded by Scots Pine trees, patio areas, and lawns and situated in the middle of a parcel of property.

The description for Brennan Ayre O’Neill says: “The magnificent cathedral-like bay window ensures the best views due south onto the most private and established of family gardens, thanks to its height and width.

“Meanwhile, get to the front of the line.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”