For sale is a ‘deceptively huge’ bungalow with a ‘wow’ factor.

In Merseyside, a bungalow with the ‘wow’ factor has recently gone on the market.

With three bedrooms, the semi-detached house is ‘deceptively big.’

The home on Pensby Road in Pensby, Wirral, has recently had a major restoration and is now equipped with all new equipment.

It was also expanded, and the property’s exterior was entirely refurbished, including new decking.

The home is advertised for £385,000 by Bradshaw Farnham and Lea.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a property in Pensby was £224,747.

The majority of the houses sold were semi-detached homes, with an average price of £218,027.

Terraced residences sold for £190,000 on average, while detached properties sold for £276,344.

This indicates that sales prices in the area have increased by 8% over the previous year and by 16% over the 2018 peak of £193,358.

Images taken inside the home reveal how it has been finished to a “high quality” with modern fixtures.

The first of three bedrooms and a cozy lounge area are reached via an entrance hall.

With a feature chimney wall, the lounge is centered around a log burning fireplace.

The bright, open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room are the heart of the house.

It can be expanded out to the back garden via bi-fold doors to provide additional outdoor living area.

New skylights have also been installed throughout the family areas to provide additional illumination.

Outside, there is a decked seating area with views of the lawn and the detached garage, which has more potential.

For those who prefer more seclusion, the property is gated, and there is a lengthy driveway with off-road parking for many automobiles.

“Offering walk-in ‘WOW’ factor, this surprisingly roomy cottage is a wonderful gem,” according to the Bradshaw Farnham and Lea description.

“We’re ecstatic to be able to offer it to the market.”

“This is one not to be missed, having undergone an intensive high-spec rehab to an extraordinary degree.”

“This well furnished home is located in a highly popular and convenient part of Pensby, and is in the catchment area for excellent schools.”

“Summary ends.” View more photographs and information about the property visit.