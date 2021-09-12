For sale is a cottage with its own Scandinavian lodge and private woodland.

In Merseyside, a ‘hidden gem’ of a property has come on the market that provides more than your average home.

A separate self-contained annex and outbuildings, including a cozy Scandinavian lodge, are included in the five-bedroom standalone cottage.

The property is on 1.74 acres of secluded grounds and is tucked away on Sandy Lane North in Irby.

For sale is a completely refurbished ‘immaculate’ bungalow with ‘unique’ characteristics.

It’s been ‘beautifully refurbished’ and enlarged to keep its charm, with recycled wood and York tone from Liverpool docks.

It’s uncertain how much the home will sell for because the asking price was not disclosed.

Rightmove’s market data, on the other hand, can offer you a sense of how recently similar houses have been listed and sold.

This Wirral neighborhood boasts a wide range of prices, with five-bedroom homes ranging from under £500,000 to more than £2,000,000.

Similar houses are currently available on Rightmove for £400,000 on Mill Lane, £2,300,000 on Station Road, £360,000 on Escolme Drive, and £1,450,000 on Caldy Road, all within a one mile radius of the Sandy Landy property.

A property advertised for £599,950 on Sandy Lane is under contract, and a property listed for £1,100,000 on Croft Drive East is being sold subject to contract.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a home in Irby increased by 21% in the last year compared to the previous year, to £296,445.

In the last 12 months, the majority of transactions in the region were for semi-detached residences, which sold for an average of £262,850.

On average, detached houses sold for £345,618 while terraced houses sold for £167,500.

On Rightmove, images of September Cottage reveal uncovered wood ceiling beams, York stone floors, and exposed sandstone walls throughout, adding to the home’s “charm.”

The open plan kitchen and lounge space, dubbed the “heart of the home,” takes up the majority of the ground level.

A fully integrated kitchen with plenty of storage and a center island with additional space for a breakfast bar or food preparation is included in the space.

Two pairs of French doors lead out of the sitting area and into the back garden.

A pantry and utility area are separate from the kitchen.