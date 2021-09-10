For sale is a completely refurbished ‘immaculate’ bungalow with ‘unique’ characteristics.

Merseyside has a ‘beautifully refurbished’ cottage on the market.

The detached home has been extensively renovated and includes a number of “unique” features.

The property on Vyner Road South, Prenton, is tucked away at the end of a close and contains three bedrooms.

Merseyside mansion for sale that “rivals a five-star hotel and spa”

The current owners describe the house as being “immaculately presented,” implying that they have worked on both the inside and outside of it.

The home, which is listed with Karl Tatler and has a guide price of £525,000 to £550,000, has been published to Rightmove.

The house is more expensive than identical three-bedroom bungalows on Norwich Drive and Stavordale Drive, which are advertised for £250,000.

However, a property sold for £670,000 just 0.1 mile away on Noctorum Lane last year, demonstrating the wide variety of surrounding properties.

The bungalow, as shown in the photos, has a lot more to offer than the usual house.

An exterior deck that wraps around the side of the house, a hot tub, and a ‘wonderful’ Jack and Jill four-piece bathroom are among the highlights.

The front of ‘Glen Island’ has been renovated, with a modern rendered design and a ‘one-of-a-kind’ entrance door in the heart of the property.

The door enters the house in the centre, with the bedrooms on the right and the family areas on the front and left.

Glass paneled windows, bi-fold doors into the garden, skylights, and feature fireplaces with a wood-burning stove are among the property’s “stunning” features.

Tiled and wooden floors can be found in the living areas, with luxurious carpet in the bedrooms.

The kitchen is open plan and includes a dining room as well as a living area with access to the yard.

The modern kitchen has a huge island with lots of seats and is equipped with a variety of integrated appliances.

There’s also a second living room with access to the veranda that runs around the house and extends onto the garden.

As you pass along the hallway, a new ‘study’ room has been created, complete with a window seat beneath a wide glass paneled window.

The master suite is designed like a L and has two huge windows. “The summary has come to an end.”