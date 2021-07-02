For sale is a ‘beautiful’ house with an added income potential of £8,000 per year.

A ‘wonderful’ home has recently come on the market, offering purchasers the opportunity to make some additional cash.

The house is a six-bedroom detached house on Town Lane in Hale Village.

Wignalls Estate Agents have priced ‘The Cottage’ at £895,000, but there is more to it than meets the eye.

READ MORE: Merseyside’s most cheap postcodes for house searchers are shown on a map.

It also has a separate dwelling that may be rented out as a fully furnished two-bedroom flat.

The adjacent house, which is now utilized as a ‘granny apartment,’ may bring in roughly £8,000 per year in rental revenue for the new owner.

The extra space could be converted into a home office or the extra rooms may be seamlessly connected to the main residence for individuals who want to make the most of it.

Despite being modernized, the home retains some of its original features, according to images on Rightmove.

The property, which dates back 275 years, features timber beamed ceilings and exposed brick fireplaces.

With six bedrooms and four reception spaces, including a dining room, the ‘spacious’ property is set over three levels and has lots of opportunity.

A big kitchen diner, utility room, conservatory, and study are all included.

The separate dwelling could have two more bedrooms (one with an ensuite), a kitchen, a living area, and a bathroom.

The residence is characterized as “luxurious from top to bottom.” Large gardens surround the home, which are surrounded by fences, providing lots of solitude.

With gated access to the entrance driveway and brick wall surrounding the back garden, it is the perfect home for those who prefer seclusion from neighbours.

The back garden is made up mostly of lawn but also has a rockery and a patio area, big enough for outside garden furniture and a barbecue.

Outside there’s also enough parking for a number of cars.

Being in Hale Village there is also plenty to explore within walking distance of the property.

Hale Village, not far from Garston and Speke, is known for its beautiful scenery including Hale Park which is an award winning ‘Green flag’ area.

There is also a walk showcasing Hale Head Lighthouse with views across the River Mersey.

The house is found in the heart of Hale Village on Town Lane and so it’s just a. Summary ends.