For refusing to allow their marriage, a woman has her father murdered with the help of her boyfriend.

A woman in India has been charged with murdering her father with the help of her lover because he refused to allow them to marry.

Harpal Singh, a farmer from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state, was discovered hanging from a tree in his field on July 19. According to Times Now News, Singh’s family and daughter, named only by her first name Priti, claimed the death was a suicide and declined to file a police report.

However, an examination indicated that the man died as a result of head injuries caused by an iron rod. The police launched an inquiry based on the autopsy results and narrowed down the suspects. Senior police officer Chakresh Mishra said Priti and her lover Dharmendra were arrested for the suspected murder, according to local media outlet Latest LY.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to the crime, according to the police. Singh was killed while out working in his field, according to the two, who then hung his body from a tree. Priti allegedly plotted his murder because he refused to let her marry her lover.

According to Times Now News, the police are looking for one more person who has been identified as Dharmendra’s accomplice and is on the run.

A 20-year-old girl in India was set on fire by her parents and brother earlier this month after she refused to marry the man of their choosing. After telling her family she had a lover, the victim, identified only by her first name Tasima, from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, was reportedly doused in petrol and set on fire.

Her family had been seeking for a suitable match for her marriage for quite some time, but she had turned down all of them. According to the authorities, her family was prone to fights, and the tragic brawl erupted after the girl announced she wanted to marry her lover.