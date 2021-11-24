For recording his sexual abuse of three minors, an ex-youth football coach is sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Derek Sheehan, a former youth football coach in Norwell, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing minors and filming it on tape, according to federal authorities.

Sheehan, 51, pled guilty on July 20 to three charges of sexual exploitation of children, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel R. Mendell.

Sheehan’s victims, according to the Associated Press, were between the ages of 11 and 12. Project Safe Childhood, a US Justice Department project created in 2006 to address child exploitation and abuse, was involved in this case.

When one of Sheehan’s victims came forward in June 2018, it brought his deeds to light. On August 17, 2018, his residence in Norwell, Massachusetts, was searched. Electronic gadgets containing child pornography were discovered by police. They discovered video evidence of Sheehan sexually abusing three youngsters between 2017 and 2018 after further examination of the devices.

Mendell claimed that Sheehan used his position as a youth coach to prey on vulnerable youngsters in a statement released by the Justice Department.

“For months, he manipulated and sexually exploited them, and he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Mendell added. “This is one of the few offenses that ought to be punished with a life sentence. As this example demonstrates, we do everything we can to protect and assure the safety of our children.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

