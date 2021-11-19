For Radio City Hits Live 2021, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool has banned certain goods.

Radio City Hits Live 2021 takes place tonight at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, and there are a few items you can’t bring with you.

Following the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital last weekend, attendees are being warned to “be attentive” in addition to the standard security precautions.

The following is a list of prohibited things that you are not permitted to bring into the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for tonight’s Radio City Hits Live 2021.

Line-up, stage times, and parking for Radio City Hits Live 2021

Electronics

Ticket holders are advised to bring only the most essential electronic gadgets. You are not permitted to bring: Cameras having a detachable zoom lens and/or a tripod that are used by professionals. Devices that allow you to record video or audio while streaming GoPro! or similar devices for tablets of any size Selfie sticks and other related gadgets Any other technological gadget that has a camera and/or the capacity to film Customers may bring their phones into the venue, but the promoter may ask them to turn them off or desist from taking pictures.

Flags, posters, and banners

Banners, posters, and flags are not permitted at M&S Bank Arena, and any with poles or other strengthening additions will be confiscated.

They may allow A4-sized posters as long as they are not offensive, but they may confiscate them if they are disruptive to the concert’s pleasure.

Other things to consider

Other items that may be forbidden include:

Backpacks/Bags/Coolers

Packages/Parcels

Umbrellas

Chairs that fold

Food & Beverage

Bottles or Containers made of glass, plastic, or metal

Horns of the Air

Balloons filled with helium

Drugs that are not legal

Knives, firearms, or any other type of weapon are prohibited.

Fireworks

Aerosols

Bombs that stink

CDs, chains, and apparel with spikes or studs (including Bracelets or Belts)

Pens with Lasers

Helmets for Crash Situations

Masks or any other face-covering object (subject to venue review)

Electronic cigarettes and smoking

Smoking is completely prohibited throughout the venue, and anyone caught smoking will be asked to leave without a refund. Electronic cigarettes are included in this category.