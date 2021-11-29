For punching a flight attendant and pulling the hair of another, a woman was zip-tied and arrested.

After hitting two flight attendants on a Spirit Airlines trip to Nashville on Saturday night, a lady was held by a fellow passenger. After being arrested, she cried “shoot me” at police officers and admitted to having “a lot” to drink before causing mayhem on the flight.

Amanda Henry, 42, was a passenger on the aircraft from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville, which departed at 6 p.m.

Henry has been accused of hitting one flight attendant and yanking the hair of another.

According to USA TODAY, fellow passengers on the plane later subdued her by binding her feet with zip ties. After the plane landed at Nashville International Airport about 7 p.m., the flight crew notified cops on the ground.

The woman’s eyes were bloodshot, and cops said she smelled of alcohol as they helped her off the plane. Her speech was slurred, and she revealed to authorities that she had consumed “a great deal” of alcohol.

While police officers brought Henry to the patrol car, she was unable to walk on her own and continued to yell expletives. She yelled “shoot me” and “I didn’t do anything wrong” at the policemen many times as she refused getting into the police car.

In an attempt to avoid getting inside the patrol car, she stiffened her legs against the door, making it impossible for police officers to close it.

Officers detained the obnoxious passenger on suspicion of public intoxication and sent her to Metro Booking.

“After arriving in Nashville from Fort Lauderdale, law enforcement officers greeted Spirit Airlines flight NK222 and removed a passenger for unruly behavior,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement to WKRN News 2.

“Aggressive behavior of any kind is not tolerated by us, and this passenger is no longer permitted on any of our flights.” Thank you to our guests who assisted our workers, as well as local law enforcement. The airline stated, “We will collaborate with the appropriate authorities to ensure that this individual is prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law.”

The flight crew stated that they did not want to seek charges against Henry because of her disorderly behavior. Henry secured a $100 bond and was freed the day after her arrest, according to jail records.