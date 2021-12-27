For promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, a Trump supporter has dubbed him the “Most Evil” person.

After former President Donald Trump recently stated that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones argued that Trump may be “one of the most vile guys that has ever lived.”

“This is an emergency message to President Trump on Christmas Day. You’re either utterly unaware of the so-called “vaccine” gene therapy that you helped push through with Operation Warp Speed, or you’re one of the most vile men ever “According to The Independent, Jones said this on his InfoWars radio show last Saturday.

According to the outlet, the 47-year-old, who has lost several legal battles after falsely claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, issued the “warning” after Trump praised COVID-19 vaccines and encouraged conservatives to not only take the shot, but to celebrate it as a conservative victory.

“[The COVID-19 vaccine is] one of humanity’s greatest achievements… I devised a vaccination consisting of three vaccines. All of them are excellent “During an episode of Candace Owens’ eponymous show that aired last Wednesday, Trump claimed in an interview with her.

“More individuals have perished under COVID this year,” Owens, a vaccination opponent, alleged, but Trump insisted that “vaccines work.”

“Those who do not take their immunization become terribly sick and end up in the hospital. However, it is still their decision, and if you get the vaccine, you will be protected “Owens was assured by Trump.

In addition, the former president stated that “the vaccine results are extremely good.”

In response to the words, Jones, who is also being probed by authorities for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurgency, labeled his erstwhile ally a “coward” and advised him to “turn back,” according to a Forbes story.

Trump’s beliefs on vaccines, according to Owens, are a result of the 75-year-age old’s and dependence on “mainstream media.”

“People frequently overlook facts such as Trump’s age. He comes from a generation – I’ve met older people with the same viewpoint, as though they came from a time before television, the internet, and the ability to conduct independent research. And whatever they read in a newspaper that was sold to them convinced them that it was true “Owens explained.

When Trump stated at a Texas rally earlier this month that he had received his COVID-19 booster shot, which resulted in what, he received a similar criticism. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.