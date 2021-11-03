For-Profit Prison Ordered to Pay Detainees $23 Million for Wage Theft ‘Just a Dollar a Day’

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in a statement that the private prison business GEO Group will pay out more than $23 million as part of a lawsuit for its practice of underpaying incarcerated volunteer employees in Washington state.

A federal jury determined on Friday that the prison firm must pay $17.3 million in back wages to the more than 10,000 detainees who were paid $1 for a day’s work, in violation of Washington minimum wage rules.

GEO Group was ordered to pay the state an additional $5.9 million after U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan ruled that the detention center had been unfairly enriching itself since at least 2005 by underpaying workers who kept the facility running by performing essential tasks such as cooking and cleaning.

In a statement, Ferguson said, “This is a watershed moment for workers’ rights and basic human dignity.”

Ferguson, a Democrat, sued GEO Group in 2017, alleging that the firm profited “unjustly” by hiring low-paid detainees through its Voluntary Work Program rather than local laborers. Ferguson claimed the corporation broke labor regulations because these workers—many of whom were immigrants awaiting judgments in their immigration court cases—performed “critical jobs” and were underpaid.

Detainees at Tacoma’s Northwest ICE Processing Center helped with laundry, food preparation, serving, and cleaning. The attorney general’s office reported that they scrubbed showers and toilets in the middle of the night, cleaned the walk-in oven, and waxed the floors—”virtually all non-security functions,” according to the office.

Private attorneys filed a separate class-action complaint on behalf of the thousands of inmates seeking back money in conjunction with Ferguson’s suit. The judge merged the cases and dealt with many pleas from GEO to dismiss the lawsuits.

The complaints, according to GEO’s legal team, are a politically motivated move against the private prison industry because the state was aware of the scheme prior to 2017, when the Trump administration’s policies drew attention to the industry.

Furthermore, they claimed that the detainees were not employees under state law and that forcing GEO to pay them as such would be discriminatory. Inmates who work in “state, county, or municipal” correctional facilities are not entitled under state law. This is a condensed version of the information.