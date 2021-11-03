For ‘Political and Patriotic Reasons,’ a Portland man who fired a gun at a courthouse is seeking a trial.

A Portland man who shot a gun at a courthouse because he wanted to stand trial for “political and patriotic reasons” will be on probation for the next five years.

Cody Melby, 40, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after firing a 9 millimeter handgun into the exterior of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland on January 8.

Melby’s attorney and public defender, Bryan Francesconi, told reporters that Melby discharged the firearm because he was afraid “For political and patriotic reasons, he desired to appear before the court. He has a strong sense of patriotism.” Melby was issued a ticket for criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm two days prior to shooting his gun after attempting to enter the Oregon State Capitol during a far-right event. He also refused to leave the property, according to Salem police.

Melby pleaded guilty to one count of handgun possession in a federal facility for the Jan. 8 incident in October 2021. Both federal prosecutors and Melby’s lawyer have petitioned U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut for a reduced sentence rather than probation, but Immergut believes Melby is a danger to society.

“I’ll ask you to talk to probation before you start writing emails to people, because I’m concerned that you might wind up going down a route that isn’t useful to you,” Immergut said Melby at sentencing, referring to his potential retaliation as a result of his punishment. “Anything that is viewed as dangerous, for example, would not be beneficial for you.” Melby’s situation is identical to that of another QAnon fan who was arrested for wielding a firearm to gain attention.

Ian Alan Olson, 31, of Nashotah, Wisconsin, was charged with assaulting two uniformed US Army personnel on August 18 in federal court in Milwaukee. U.S. District Judge Brett H. Ludwig will sentence Olson on November 18. Due to his attack on the soldiers with a paintball gun that resembled a rifle, he might face up to two years in prison.

During a trip to the Capitol in March 2021, Olson allegedly made “unsolicited comments” to the National Guard.

