For playing with water inside the house, a pregnant mother thrashes her 2-year-old child to death.

In India, a pregnant 22-year-old lady was detained on Monday for whipping her 2-year-old daughter to death.

Saturday’s tragedy occurred inside their home in Maharashtra, India’s westernmost state. According to accounts in the local media, the accused, Neha Soni, was enraged when she observed her toddler playing with water. The mother grabbed the infant and threw her on the house’s floor, injuring her severely. According to The Indian Express, the girl was transported to a hospital where doctors proclaimed her dead.

Soni did not report the child’s abuse to the hospital, but her neighbors did, and the police were called.

“When their neighbors found out about the incident, people in their building started talking about it, and one of them called us and informed us about the occurrence,” a local police officer told the newspaper.

According to Times Now, the infant died of various internal injuries in her brain and stomach, according to an autopsy.

Later, the body was returned to the family.

According to officer Suresh Varhade, the police launched a case and charged Soni with murder based on the postmortem findings.

The event occurred when Soni’s husband was at work and she was at home with her two girls, the youngest of whom is one year old, according to the police, who added that an investigation was underway. When the incident occurred, the victim’s sibling was playing alone in the hall.

