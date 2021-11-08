For People Who Love Shoes, Here Are 5 Quirky Gift Ideas (That Aren’t Shoes).

For both men and women, there is never enough when it comes to shoes. Shoe aficionados of all types, from casual to elegant, enjoy splurging on and receiving high-end brands as gifts.

There is a shoe for every occasion, from travel to parties, and giving a classy pair to a shoe junkie necessitates careful planning and attention to detail. Receiving shoes as a present might make those whose lives revolve around them feel more special.

To find the ideal pair of shoes to give, consider three factors: whether they provide adequate comfort, relieve unpleasant pressure on the feet, and are from a brand the recipient enjoys. It’s difficult to impress a shoe aficionado. There are plenty of cute present ideas inspired by shoes if you’re planning a different kind of surprise for the person.

To sweep them off their feet, try one of these incredible gifting ideas:

A shoe-themed jigsaw puzzle:

Putting together a jigsaw puzzle including stunning heels? Your pal will enthusiastically agree. It’s always great to indulge in something we lust about, and a shoe enthusiast would appreciate this gift.

If your friend’s shoe rack is in need of a refresh or is overloaded with shoes, why not give him or her a stylish new one? This act will be a show of admiration for their shoe collection.

A classy wall poster: Typically, someone who like shoes is also drawn to modern and chic embellishments. A poster depicting a pair of statement heels is a terrific way to liven up a blank wall.

Shoe planters: With a new planter style emerging every day, selecting a shoe-shaped planter will be a piece of cake. Such a planter will be both a wise choice and a functional addition to the horticultural scene of a shoe enthusiast.

A pendant fashioned like a shoe: If your friend has an unhealthy obsession with shoes and likes to wear jewelry, a pendant shaped like a shoe would be the perfect gift.