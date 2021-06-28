For pandemic services, community heroes like as the ‘Skipping Sikh’ have been recognized.

The first royal investiture ceremony since the national lockdown praised community heroes who kept the country afloat throughout the coronavirus crisis.

In a scaled-down ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales handed honors to 32 honorees.

Rajinder Harzall, known as the “Skipping Sikh,” was awarded an MBE for services to health and fitness at Covid-19 after raising over £14,000 for the NHS by promoting his skipping films on social media.

According to the 74-year-old, Charles told him that he had motivated him to try skipping for himself.

He expressed his gratitude for the honor later, saying, “I’m really appreciative for this honor.”

“I chatted with Prince Charles, who said he’d try skipping, and then he said that we were both born in the same month. He was overjoyed.”

When asked if he would teach the heir to the throne how to skip, Mr Harzall, who can do 200 jumps per minute, answered, “Why not!”

Mr Harzall, who lives in Hayes, west London, came to England in the 1970s from Punjab and worked as a Heathrow Airport driver.

“The turban makes it tougher to skip because you have to hoist (the rope) higher,” he said at the ceremony, wearing his characteristic orange turban and “Skipping Sikh” sports jacket.

“However, my recommendation to senior citizens is to just try — do whatever you can, even if it means sitting down exercise – and not give up.”

Mr Harzall said his father, a soldier, taught him to skip when he was five years old, and his daughter, Minreet Kaur, who was present at the ceremony, urged him to post his skipping videos on Twitter.

He will run the London Marathon next year in behalf of Mencap, a charity that helps people with learning difficulties.

Kathleen Mohan, the CEO of Housing Justice, received an OBE for her work with vulnerable people during the pandemic.

She said efforts during the crisis have “proven we can get people off the streets” as she was recognised for leading the charity’s efforts to house 1,000 vulnerable people. (This is a brief piece.)