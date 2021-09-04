For over 1,000 days, a dog has been looking for a new best friend.

Danny was rehomed as a puppy with FreshFields Animal Rescue in 2012, when the staff said he was part of a litter they dubbed “the toy story litter” since they needed to be hand-reared.

Danny found what he thought was his forever home after a short time, until he was returned to the center at the age of five due to food safety concerns.

When his previous owner tried to collect a food wrapper that he had taken, the Border Terrier Lurcher mix acted out and bit her.

As a result, the center is looking for a patient and experienced owner ready to work with the nine-year-old on his ongoing behavioral issues.

“Once Danny has made a bond with you, he is the most affectionate, loyal, and dedicated boy,” a Freshfields spokeswoman told TeamDogs.

“We believe he is a sweet soul with a lot of potential to grow in the appropriate environment.”

There was still no appropriate interest despite committing a week completely to Danny via a Facebook campaign.

The crew, on the other hand, is optimistic.

They believe Danny, who was previously known as Bullseye, is apprehensive and insecure as a result of not being near his mother when he was so little.

This also means he doesn’t trust strangers and needs to be introduced to new people slowly and carefully.

Danny will require a peaceful, adult-only environment, as well as a responsible and experienced owner who will give him his own space.

He’s tidy, doesn’t cause damage, and can be left alone for a few hours.

Danny does not get along with other animals and will need to be the sole pet in the house; however, he would appreciate a large, safe garden where he can let off steam.

In order to build a bond with the new possible owner, he will need to spend several weeks at the rescue center.

This will be followed by a gradual introduction into the home, so keep your location in mind when applying to adopt him.

