For ‘Opt-Out’ Mask Mandate Letters for Kids, a Florida ER doctor charged parents $50.

A Tallahassee, Florida, emergency department physician was fired on Tuesday for reportedly charging $50 for opt-out papers to parents who didn’t want their children to wear masks to school.

Dr. Brian Warden allegedly stated on a statewide anti-mask website that he would provide exemption letters for school mask laws. In one post, he stated that he would give the letters to interested parents, and in a follow-up comment on the same site, Warden stated that for $50, he would write the medical letter on signed stationery.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, screenshots of Warden’s posts were circulated on social media. The posts sparked a massive outcry online, with many people demanding for Warden’s dismissal from his employment as an ER doctor at Tallahassee’s Capital Regional Medical Center, according to the newspaper.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the hospital’s CEO, Alan Keesee, requested that the Capital Regional Medical Center board of directors vote on Warden’s employment during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night. Warden’s contract was terminated by the board.

Warden recently relocated to Tallahassee from Philadelphia after finishing medical school, according to the Democrat. He was employed by a group of doctors who worked for Capital Regional Medical Center and other local hospitals.

Warden has also been discussing opt-out letters on his personal Facebook page. On the platform, he stated that he was signing the opt-out paperwork as a licensed medical practitioner who was not affiliated with any hospital.

On Monday, the backlash against Warden grew fast on social media. The school district in Leon County, where Tallahassee is located, had announced a mask order the day before.

Students in grades K–8 must wear a mask in school unless they have a medical justification, according to Leon Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna. COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in the county recently, with hospitals reporting a significant increase in people infected with the virus. Over the weekend, a youngster at Leon County’s Canopy Oaks Elementary School died of COVID.

The Leon County school board voted 3–2 to support Hanna’s decision, which the Tallahassee Democrat reported might result in sanctions from Florida’s Department of Education, such as the withholding of funds.

Around 34,000 children are served by the school district. The Democrat also mentioned 337. This is a condensed version of the information.