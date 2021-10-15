For ‘obstructing’ a speed camera, a police officer yells and swears at the driver.

After a man parked his camper near a police speed camera van, a police officer was captured on camera shouting at him.

At around 9.37 a.m. yesterday, a Safer Roads Unit enforcement officer and a member of the public got into an incident on the New Brighton seafront (October 15).

Merseyside Police has stated that it “expects the highest possible standards of behavior from our officers and employees at all times” and that an investigation into the event has been initiated.

When Mark Light of Wallasey was confronted by the police, he said he had pulled over at a regular area to take a brief break a “decent distance” from the speed camera van.

“I just pulled up and I was just going to chill for ten minutes in my camper,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I parked, smoked up a cigarette, and he came around shouting at me.”

“He said something to me, so I went out and recorded him.”

Mark and the police officer can be seen standing on the side of the road in the video, which has been shared with The Washington Newsday.

“What did you say to me?” Mark can then be heard asking.

“I said can you relocate please?” the police officers responded.

“Why do I have to move?” Mark wondered. “Because I’m filming,” the officers responded. “OK, you stay there then, you’ll see,” the police officers remark as the altercation continues. Mark then pursued the police and inquired about his badge number, to which the officer responded, “What’s your f******* name?” after entering the speed camera truck and standing near to the camera. “You are breaking…. I’ve asked you to move,” the police officer added as he handed Mark a number. “What am I doing?” asked Mark. “Obstruction, read that, obstruction,” the officer says, pointing a letter through the open window in his direction.

The Washington Newsday obtained a copy of the letter, which states, “As a result of concerns regarding road safety, particularly excessive speed, Merseyside Police Safer Road unit.

