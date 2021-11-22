For ‘no reason,’ a nursery worker stabbed a friend 18 times.

A jury heard how a nursery worker slashed her companion in the nose while attempting to kill her for no apparent reason.

After stealing a knife from Kelsey Gielinck’s kitchen, Lauren Walsh attacked her and her boyfriend, Wesley Pemberton.

Prosecutors said Miss Gielinck was sitting on a sofa when Walsh stabbed her for the first of 18 times “without warning.”

Mr Pemberton discovered his fiancée “fighting for her life” before Walsh stabbed him in the “frenzied” attack, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Walsh, 22, of West Derby’s Packenham Road, admits to injuring both victims with the purpose to inflict serious bodily damage.

However, she denies attempting to murder the couple on April 14 at their home in Southgate Road, Old Swan.

“Make no bones about it, this was a violent, unprovoked, homicidal attack,” prosecutor Trevor Parry-Jones said.

Walsh and Miss Gielinck began working at the same childcare in 2018, according to the court.

Walsh began taking the bus to work and going out with Miss Gielinck; she also assisted Miss Gielinck in decorating her new home, and she frequently stayed over.

Ms Gielinck described them as “joined at the hip,” saw her as a “sister,” and trusted Walsh with her little son, according to Mr Parry-Jones.

However, he said that on April 14, when she received a bank message asking her to authorize a £400 payment, that was “destroyed.”

Miss Gielinck declined the offer and called her bank, which informed her that £144 had been spent on her debit card at Home Bargains in Old Swan.

The victim, who kept her debit card in a drawer and never used it for bills, went online to inform her pals that she had been “scammed.”

According to Mr. Parry-Jones, Walsh contacted her, told her it was “very horrible” and that she should deactivate the card, then unexpectedly showed up to her house.

Mr Pemberton returned home at 3 p.m. after Walsh advised Miss Gielinck call the police.

Miss Gielinck allegedly warned Walsh that she would contact the cops, to which Walsh replied, “OK,” adding, “Love you.”

Mr Parry-Jones, on the other hand, claims Walsh stole the card and admits it, implying her assistance was “fake.”

Walsh allegedly approached Miss Gielinck with a knife, tapped it on her chest, and stated, “You killed my nan.”

