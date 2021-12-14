For nearly two hours, a crying dog was ‘abandoned’ outside Asda in the pouring rain.

Christine Jones was shopping at Asda in Woodchurch, Wirral, yesterday (December 13) at 3 p.m. when she noticed a dog chained outside the store in the rain.

She claimed the dog was clearly in “distress” and was barking nonstop, so she went over to rub it and comfort it that their owner would be there soon.

Christine stated that while shopping, she continued to hear the dog’s ‘anxious’ barking reverberating throughout the store, which concerned her.

“When I was shopping, I could still hear it when I was in the store – still screaming and howling,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“While wandering about, I kept checking my phone to see what time it was and how long I’d been out there.”

“It was half past three at this point, so after I paid, I was going to go over to customer service and ask them to put out an announcement for the owner since this dog was definitely becoming anxious.”

Christine, who worked for 12 years in a veterinary clinic before founding her own arts and crafts shop in Moreton, claimed that when she arrived at the customer service counter, there were already two other women talking to an Asda colleague about the dog outside.

Christine and another woman were advised that an announcement could not be made due to a business policy, so they returned to the dog outdoors, where they discovered three additional individuals had come to the dog’s rescue.

Two schoolgirls were among those attempting to assist, and they had taken the dog out of the rain and into cover.

“The two young children were excellent the entire time,” Christine, 59, added.

“They were both basically offering to help with whatever.” ‘Do you think we can do it? They were amazing when they asked, “Can we do that?”

“They stayed with the dog the entire time, simply offering to help in any way they could.

“Today’s youth receive such a poor rap, yet they’re not all awful.””

Christine stated that she and she. “The summary has come to an end.”