For National Curry Week, we sampled YOnew !’s Katsu Curry Doritos dish.

It’s National Curry Week, which I’m well aware of given the amount of curry I’ve consumed, but Doritos was not something I expected to be on my radar.

Doritos, to be exact, with flavors like Tangy Cheese and Chilli Heatwave.

Doritos has partnered with YO! to offer an interesting new curry product. I just had to give it a shot.

I wasn’t sure what to anticipate because the combination of sushi rice, a filling, and crushed Chilli Heatwave Doritos seemed odd.

But I went out of my way to find the Onigiri Katsu Krunch (if you want to try it then you can get it straight to your door here via Deliveroo or Just Eat).

They are available in two flavors: spicy chicken and spicy shitake mushroom.

One is, in my opinion, much superior to the other.

The onigiri are a little tricky to get into, as you can see in the video.

Normally, I would eat an onigiri with my hands, but they were fried and laying on a bed of curry, so that wasn’t an option.

The vegetarian option had a strong mushroom flavor, which was acceptable but odd when combined with the almost cheese flavor of the coating.

The chicken tasted a little better and had a unique flavor. The curry sauce clashed a little with the Dorito coating, but it was still tasty.

This is one of those things that I’m glad I tried but won’t be adding to my regular order.

The chicken gets 4/5 stars, but the mushroom gets 3.5/5.

But, since YO! serves a variety of curry meals, I figured it was only fair to give them a try as well.

The Pumpkin Katsu Curry, in my opinion, is the menu’s highlight.

The sweet pumpkin slice contrasts beautifully with the curry sauce; it’s delicate and delicious.

If eaten alone, the pickled ginger has a strong flavor, but I think it complements the acidic curry nicely.

Although it is a vegan alternative, I believe it is excellent enough to appeal to meat eaters as well.

