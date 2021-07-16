For more than a month, two women were discovered living with a 78-year-old man’s decomposed body.

In India, a mother and her daughter were discovered living with the decaying body of a 78-year-old man who had died more than a month previously.

The event was discovered Wednesday after neighbors in Kolkata, India’s eastern city, alerted authorities to a stench emanating from the property.

When authorities arrived at the house to investigate, they discovered the two ladies living with the body and going about their everyday lives, according to media outlet She The People.

“It’s been at least a month and a half since the man died. “The body has completely deteriorated, revealing the skeleton,” a police officer informed the local press.

Digvijay Ghosh, who had been living in the residence with his wife and kid, was identified as the victim. The cause of death for Ghosh is yet unknown, according to the police. The body has been submitted for an autopsy, and the wife and daughter are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating whether the women were depressed.

The two women had attempted to prevent cops from entering the house and conducting a search when they first arrived.

“No one was able to enter the residence since the doors and windows were shut. For the past few years, the daughter had been living with her mother instead of with her husband. According to Outlook India, a police officer stated, “We are investigating the situation.”

Last month, a woman in Kolkata was discovered living with her 61-year-old mother’s decaying remains inside their home. After neighbors complained about the stink, the police came at the house. Authorities pushed open the house’s main door and discovered the woman sleeping near to an elderly person’s body. Krishna Das has been recognized as the victim. Based on the status of the decayed remains, preliminary examination suggested Das died four days ago.

In a similar case last year in Mumbai, a woman was arrested for keeping her mother’s body at her home for almost eight months. The woman’s 83-year-old mother died in March 2020, according to authorities, and her daughter lived with the body until November 2020.