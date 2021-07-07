For more than 40 years, a body retrieved from the River Mersey has been shrouded in mystery.

Dead body pulled from River Mersey shrouded in mystery for more than 40 years. The body was found in the water at Widnes in 1980 and is one of five unidentified bodies found in Cheshire.

A body was rescued from the River Mersey in Widnes more than 40 years ago, but the identity of the person remains a mystery.

The corpse is the oldest of five occurrences of unidentified bodies in Cheshire, according to the ECHO data unit.

The dead man was 6ft 2ins tall, white European, of medium build and aged between 25 and 35 years old.

He was believed to have been left-handed.

When the body was discovered on July 29, 1980, police believe he had been in the water for at least two or three weeks.

The body is one of hundreds discovered around the United Kingdom that have yet to be recognized, with many cases dating back decades.

A short distance along the River Mersey at Frodsham, another man, aged between 40 and 60 years, was discovered close to where it joins the Manchester Ship Canal on September 11, 1983.

He was estimated to have died approximately 12 days before his body was found.

According to the national police UK Missing Persons Unit (UKMPU) database, the man was stocky with grey receding hair.

His front teeth were smaller than the others.

A man was discovered in a field near Twemlow Green, Crewe, on June 6, 2005, as the most recent unidentified death in Cheshire.

The individual had been approached in the same place on June 1 and had a “unkempt” appearance.

He was a white European man, between the ages of 55 and 65, with auburn greying collar-length hair, a full beard, and brown eyes, standing around 5ft 8ins tall.

On his right arm, he had a facial tattoo, and on his left arm, he had a dragon tattoo.

The other three unidentified bodies are of:

A male, aged between 30 and 40 who was hit by a the Crewe to Chester train at Waverton, about three miles outside of Chester, on August 26, 1993.

He had a tattoo of a name, “Sonny Jim”, on his left hand, and was carrying a Silvertone mouth organ.

The body of a male, aged between 56 and 75 was found in Chester on August 24, 1984. The man had earlier been seen in the River Dee.

Whenever a body is found by police which cannot be identified, the details are published by The UK Missing Persons Unit within 48 hours – provided the investigating force agrees information should be shared publicly.

DNA is now routinely taken from unidentified remains and is uploaded onto the Missing Persons DNA Database (MPDD), to be checked against DNA profiles of missing people already uploaded onto the MPDD.

Dental records can also be used where there is no DNA available, for example if skeletal remains are found and DNA cannot be obtained.

Every effort is made to extract DNA which is kept on record until a match is found. However in older cases, before DNA was routinely taken, bodies may have been buried, making it unlikely they will ever be identified.

What happens to unidentified bodies depends on the police force. Some bury them, while others keep the bodies for a certain amount of time before making a decision to bury or cremate the remains.

As of March 31, 2020, police forces across the whole of the UK held a total of 643 bodies, and a further 149 partial remains of bodies.

That was an increase of 10 bodies and eight partial remains from the previous year.

In addition, the UK Missing Persons Unit held details of 56 living people whose identity could not be traced.

The oldest case dates back to October 23, 1966, when a decomposed body was found in a derelict house in East Smithfield, London.

It is believed the 41-year-old man, who was 5ft 6ins tall, of a large build and with a number of missing teeth, may have been a vagrant.

The most recent was a body found on the Bank of River Dutch at Goole, Humberside, on March 20 of this year.

It is believed the 30 to 50-year-old man, who was 5ft 10ins tall, had black hair and was wearing a black Airwalk jacket and a black Lonsdale jumper, had been dead for three to five weeks.

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said: “The UK Missing Persons Unit (UKMPU), part of the National Crime Agency, is the national and international point of contact for missing-person and unidentified-body cases.

“UKMPU provides specialist support and advice to police forces to resolve missing-person cases and assist in the identification of bodies and remains, and also maintains a central national database of missing persons and unidentified cases.

“Our database provides a unique function enabling details of outstanding missing people cases and unidentified remains to be matched and is accessible to the public should they wish to submit details that may help find an identity.

“This work provides an essential service to forces and can help resolve cases that may otherwise remain outstanding.”