For Mo Salah’s Pepsi commercial, Exchange Flags were converted into an Italian atmosphere.

The location for filming a new commercial starring Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been shifted to Exchange Flags in the city center.

With scooters and a yellow Fiat 500, the square was converted into an Italian environment.

A pavement cafe was also put up, and the Egyptian player was observed jogging up and down in a white fleece and black tracksuit pants.

The athlete was spotted filming for a Pepsi commercial in Liverpool’s Chinatown earlier today.

Salah was spotted racing through the streets in a brilliant blue coat, trailed by a swarm of extras.

The Pepsi commercial is the latest in a long line of commercials for the brand, including one in which he starred alongside Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Salah was in work filming the commercial just days before Liverpool’s Premier League showdown with Manchester United this weekend.

Salah will seek to keep his hot streak going when the Reds visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

The player is in the final two years of his current contract, but has yet to reach an agreement to extend his stay at Anfield past 2023.

He was also seen separately with his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, while contract talks with the club continue.

