For millions of unemployed Americans, the pandemic of hardship is about to get a lot worse.

Millions of unemployed Americans will lose pandemic-related unemployment benefits after Labor Day, just as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Beginning Sept. 6, 2021, an estimated 8.8 million people would lose their jobless benefits. Millions more will lose the extra US$300 per week provided by the federal government to bolster state benefits.

However, with the pandemic still raging because to the emergence of the delta variety, particularly in Southern states, the expiration of these benefits appears to be ill-timed. While others argue that the help is no longer needed and that it is causing more harm than good, we feel the evidence tells a different narrative.

On September 6, three federal initiatives designed to assist workers affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and related lockdowns would expire:

The Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation program extends state unemployment compensation for an additional 13 weeks. A total of 3.3 million people are expected to lose their benefits as a result of this initiative.

Gig workers and others who aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits might get help via Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. This campaign aided around 5.5 million people, including those who had recently joined the rolls in the second half of August.

The federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program adds $300 per week to state payments, down from $600 when it first started in April 2020.

When you consider the families of the unemployed, the elimination of these programs might effect 35 million individuals.

Critics argue that these federal extra benefits encourage Americans for not working by providing more assistance than they would receive from a job. This is why, in recent months, a number of Republican governors have chosen to withdraw from one or more federal programs.

On May 11, 2021, Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little said, “We see ‘Help Wanted’ banners everywhere.” “We don’t want people to be jobless. We need people to work.”

However, the data we have thus far does not support these claims.

We contrasted job growth in the 25 states that chose to eliminate the federal $300 supplement to those that did not. According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis, total employment in states that kept the federal supplement expanded by 0.77 percent in July, compared to 0.54 percent in states that eliminated it, indicating that the benefits aren’t keeping employees off the job.

The same pattern holds true for the COVID-19-affected sectors of the economy: leisure. Brief News from Washington Newsday.