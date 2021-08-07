For millions of homes, energy expenses are expected to rise by £139.

According to Ofgem, energy prices for 15 million families would rise by at least £139 starting October 1.

The UK’s energy regulator said that prices will hit a new high due to a 50% increase in wholesale pricing.

Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see a £139 increase from £1,138 to £1277 under the revised proposals. Customers who pay in advance will notice a £153 increase from £1,156 to £1309.

Footage shows a horrific fire tearing through a cafe.

Globally rising fossil fuel prices are already driving up consumer inflation, increasing the cost of fixed rate energy tariffs not covered by the price cap, as well as gasoline and diesel.

Customers who haven’t switched benefit from the price cap since it ensures that suppliers only pass on legitimate expenses.

“Higher energy bills are never desirable, and the timing and scale of this increase will be particularly tough for many families still grappling with the impact of the pandemic,” said Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem.

“With the price cap, suppliers can only pass on genuine energy supply costs and cannot charge more than the price cap threshold, however they can charge less.

“If you’re having trouble paying your account, contact your supplier to see what assistance is available and, if possible, look around for a better offer.

“We’ve set in place rigorous standards to ensure that suppliers treat customers who are having trouble paying their bills fairly, and we applaud their dedication to reaching out to those who are most in need this winter. We will not hesitate to act if assistance is not forthcoming.”

The price cap is modified twice a year, based on expected energy supply prices.

According to the report, gas prices in Europe have reached a new high due to a resurgence in global demand and tighter supplies. This raises the expense of heating homes and raises the cost of energy.

Last winter, the ceiling was reduced by £84 as a result of lower wholesale energy costs being passed on to customers as countries went into lockdown and demand plummeted.