For marketing ivermectin as a COVID cure, Colorado Clinic was fined $40,000.

After the Colorado Department of Law issued a cease-and-desist order, a medical clinic in Colorado was fined $40,000 for continuing to sell Ivermectin and other IV medicines to cure COVID-19.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Wesier stated on Thursday that Siegfried Emme, the proprietor of Loveland Medical Clinic, would be punished for “illegally selling and overstating the effectiveness of supposed COVID-19 cures.”

Anti-parasite medication ivermectin is commonly used in animals. While some have promoted it as a COVID-19 treatment, the FDA has warned that it should not be used to treat the virus.

The FDA has only approved ivermectin for human use to treat parasitic worm infections and head lice, as well as skin diseases like rosacea.

“Those who continue to break the law after being instructed to cease will be held accountable by my office, putting the public at risk,” Weiser stated in a press statement. “Falsely advertising supposed ‘cure’ and offering false information regarding COVID-19 treatments can cause direct harm to patients and induce them to delay obtaining treatment.”

Emme first advertised fake remedies for the infection in March 2020, according to Weiser. On his social media and blog after that year, he promoted further COVID-19 treatments.

Emme received the cease-and-desist notification from the state department of law in November 2020. A $40,000 fine was imposed on the practitioner after he agreed to remove all deceptive posts but failed to do so.

“Unfortunately, we have seen people peddling remedies in fraudulent ways far too often,” Weiser told KDVR. “We’ve told clinics not to do that, and now we’ve had to reprimand someone for not doing what they said they would do after the situation was settled.”

“The implications might be severe,” he continued, “because people may not receive proper medical care.”

Emme will only have to pay $20,000 if he agrees to remove the remaining posts.

Emme will have to undertake not to make any false, misleading, or substantiated assertions concerning the sale of health and medical services in the state and the country, in addition to receiving cash. This is a condensed version of the information.