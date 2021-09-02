For Making Child Porn During Kids’ Sleepovers, A Man Was Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison.

Prosecutors revealed this week that a 43-year-old man from Cincinnati, Ohio, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually exploiting a juvenile.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Scott Surgener was sentenced to 240 months in prison in U.S. District Court for making child pornography of a youngster in his care during child sleepovers.

According to authorities, he was also sentenced to ten years of supervised release following his imprisonment and was required to pay $3,000 in victim compensation.

According to court records, Surgener participated in sexually explicit conduct with a youngster in his home from April 2018 to July 2019 for the goal of photographing and filming child sexual abuse. There were a total of 28 videos and photos created.

Surgener’s photos and films were shot while the victim, who was under the age of 13, was in his custody at kid sleepovers.

Surgener was arrested in October 2019 after a federal complaint was filed against him. In February of this year, he pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography.

A former assistant principal at an Alabama school admitted to taping a minor girl taking a shower and using the bathroom when she came over to his house in 2013 to visit his daughter in a similar incident in July.

Tim Clevenger, 54, pled guilty on June 17 to two charges of child pornography production and two counts of child pornography possession. He was previously convicted on the same crimes in 2018, but this time the victim was different.

When the victims came over to visit his daughter, the former assistant principle of a high school south of Birmingham recorded them using his restroom or bathing at night from outside the window of his Cleveland, Alabama, house.

The films were taken late at night, when the females had no idea Clevenger was watching them.

Clevenger was sentenced to 18 years in prison for each count of production and seven years in prison for each count of possession.