For making a disturbing viral video, a woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

For filming a sexual torture video that was circulated on social media, an Alabama woman was sentenced to 99 years in jail.

In Marshall County Circuit Court, Holly Debord, 37, of Albertville, pled guilty to counts of sexual torture, bestiality, and sodomy. She made the video alongside Guntersville resident Van Christopher Havis, 55, who pled guilty to the same crimes.

Havis was given the death penalty and was condemned to life in jail without the chance of parole. Because of his prior offenses, he received a mandatory life sentence, according to court documents.

The primary prosecutor in the case, Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray, informed local TV station WHNT why Debord was handed such a long sentence: “This is one case that was just physically repulsive.”

“You know, watching these videos made my stomach turn. It’s quite violent and hostile. And what they’re doing to this person is, once again, appalling. It defies description.”

Debord’s sentence was handed down on September 7, and her co-sentence conspirator’s was given down the next day. Authorities characterized their victim as a mentally challenged individual.

In January 2020, a third suspect, Frederick Steve Cookston, 62, was charged in connection with the video, according to local news site AL.com.

“Our investigation started several days ago when some concerned citizens contacted the police department, sheriff’s office, and district attorney’s office about an explicit video being circulated on social media and via messaging apps,” Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims told Guntersville’s Advertiser-Gleam newspaper after the three were charged in 2020.

“The footage showed a sexual assault that took place in the county.”

“This is a one-of-a-kind situation in terms of what it entailed,” he continued. The one charge [bestiality]isn’t something you hear about very often. We’ll leave it at that for now because it involves a domesticated animal.”

The video had been forwarded to local police and press agencies, according to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, who explained, “Some news organizations have the tape.” It was handled well by the station managers.

“They were well aware that this was a horrible scenario and that law enforcement would be required to intervene. It was the proper decision. That is very appreciated. Their actions can have a significant impact on the case.”

Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson characterized the situation in 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.