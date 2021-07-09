For Lottery Win, Teen Butchers Murder 2 Women as a Sacrifice to a “Demon”

Police in London, England, said earlier this week that a 19-year-old man murdered two sisters over a year ago as part of a contract he had made with a “devil” in exchange for winning the lottery and other benefits.

Danyal Hussein, of Eltham, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of killing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at Wembley’s Fryent Country Park in the early hours of June 6 last year, according to a statement released by London’s Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday.

Hussein was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon during his four-week trial at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales.

According to authorities, Hussein killed the two strangers in a premeditated act that was part of a written arrangement he had with a claimed demon to sacrifice women in exchange for winning the Mega Millions lottery in the United Kingdom, among other things.

In the police statement, detective chief inspector Simon Harding was cited as stating, “Hussein went out that night with the purpose of killing in order to satisfy his odd fantasies under the delusional idea that he would be rewarded with financial prosperity.”

The specific circumstances of the deaths are still unknown, but Henry, who was celebrating her 46th birthday with her sister that night, was stabbed eight times, according to authorities. Smallman, on the other hand, sustained 28 stab wounds as well as slashes to her arms, wrists, and legs.

Following an investigation helped by the National Crime Agency that involves evaluating many sources of surveillance footage and comparing DNA profiles, police were able to locate Hussein down.

Hussein was apprehended in the early hours of July 1 in his Guy Barnet Grove home, and his DNA was found to match the one found at the crime scene, according to police.

He also had injuries that matched those sustained by the assailant during the incident, according to authorities.

Officers searched Hussein’s bedroom after his detention and uncovered a handwritten note that seemed to be a contract between Hussein and a so-called demon, according to the police statement.

According to the BBC, the top of the note stated, “For the Mighty King Lucifuge Rofocale.” According to the publication, certain Satanic cults believe Rofocale is the demon in command of hell’s government and treasure.

Hussein was required to “make a minimum of six sacrifices every six months” and the teen was required to “sacrifice.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.