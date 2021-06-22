For local authority areas in England, the most recent weekly Covid-19 rates are available.

The Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England were updated on Tuesday.

The results are based on the number of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or quick lateral flow test in the seven days leading up to June 18.

The number of new cases per 100,000 individuals is how the rate is calculated.

The data for the last four days (June 19-22) was omitted since it was incomplete and did not reflect the true number of instances.

269 (85%) of England’s 315 local areas have seen an increase in rates, 42 (13%) have seen a decrease, and four have remained stable.

In the seven days leading up to June 18, 776 new cases were reported in Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire, equating to 518.4 cases per 100,000 persons.

This is a decrease from 595.9 in the seven days leading up to June 11.

With 373 new cases, Hyndburn in Lancashire had the second highest rate, up from 446.7 to 460.2.

With 247 new cases, Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, down from 479.6 to 405.7.

Newcastle upon Tyne (increased from 130.4 to 263.9)Darlington (30.9 to 151.7)Harborough (36.2 to 154.6)County Durham (80.9 to 193.7)Chorley are the five regions with the largest week-on-week increases (227.5 to 337.5)

The list was compiled by the PA news agency using data from Public Health England that was released on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard on June 22.

The complete list can be found below.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to June 18; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to June 11; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to

518.4, (776), 595.9, 892)Hyndburn, 460.2, (373), 446.7, 362)Ribble Valley, 405.7, (247), 479.6, (292)Burnley, 397.0, (353), 373.4, (332)Manchester, 368.3, (2036), 314.9, (1741)Salford, 343.1, (888), 318.0, (823)Bury, 342.4, (654), 269.1, (514) (This is a brief piece.)