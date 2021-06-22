For local authority areas in England, the most recent weekly Covid-19 rates are available.

The Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England were updated on Wednesday.

The figures are based on the number of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or fast lateral flow test in the seven days leading up to June 12.

The number of new cases per 100,000 individuals is how the rate is calculated.

The data for the last four days (June 13-16) was omitted since it was incomplete and did not reflect the true number of instances.

279 (89%) of the 315 local areas in England have experienced an increase in rates, 35 (11%) have seen a decrease, and one has remained stable.

In the seven days leading up to June 12, 863 new cases were reported in Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire, equating to 576.5 cases per 100,000 persons.

This is down from 583.2 in the seven days leading up to June 5.

With 284 additional cases, Ribble Valley in Lancashire had the second highest rate, rising from 271.0 to 466.4.

Hyndburn, also in Lancashire, has the third-highest number of cases, with 367 new cases, up from 286.3 to 452.8.

The following are the five locations with the largest week-to-week increases:

Ribble Valley is a locality in the Ribble Valley (up from 271.0 to 466.4)

Warrington (60.9 to 160.5)Blackpool (286.3 to 452.8)Pendle (168.3 to 326.8)Hyndburn (286.3 to 452.8)Pendle (168.3 to 326.8)Pendle (168.3 to 326.8)Pendle (168.3 to 3 (110.4 to 209.4)

The list was compiled by the PA news agency using data from Public Health England that was released on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard on June 16.

The complete list can be found below.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 5.

576.5, (863), 583.2, (873)Ribble Valley, 466.4, (284), 271.0, (165)Hyndburn, 452.8, (367), 286.3, (232)Burnley, 375.6, (334), 289.0, (257)Rossendale, 359.5, (257), 323.2, (231)Salford, 331.9, (859), 241.5, (625)Pendle, 326.8