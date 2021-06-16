For local authority areas in England, the most recent weekly Covid-19 rates are available.

The Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England were updated on Monday.

The results are based on the number of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or fast lateral flow test in the seven days leading up to June 10th.

The number of new cases per 100,000 individuals is how the rate is calculated.

Because the data for the last four days (June 11-14) is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases, it has been omitted.

283 (90%) of England’s 315 local areas have seen an increase in rates, 26 (8%) have seen a decrease, and six have remained stable.

With 897 new cases in the seven days leading up to June 10 – the equivalent of 599.2 cases per 100,000 people – Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate.

This is an increase from 548.4 in the seven days leading up to June 3.

With 279 additional cases, Ribble Valley in Lancashire had the second highest rate, rising from 221.7 to 458.2.

With 333 additional cases, Hyndburn, also in Lancashire, has the third greatest number of cases, up from 264.1 to 410.9.

The list was compiled by the PA news agency using data from Public Health England that was released on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard on June 14.

The complete list can be found below.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to June 10; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to June 3; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to

Blackburn with Darwen, 599.2, (897), 548.4, (821)Ribble Valley, 458.2, (279), 221.7, (135)Hyndburn, 410.9, (333), 264.1, (214)Rossendale, 373.5, (267), 286.8, (205)Burnley, 366.6, (326), 240.7, (214)South Ribble, 315.0, (349), 204.0, (226)