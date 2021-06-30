For local authority areas in England, the most recent weekly Covid-19 rates are available.

The Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England were updated on Wednesday.

The results are based on the number of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or quick lateral flow test in the seven days leading up to June 26.

The number of new cases per 100,000 individuals is how the rate is calculated.

The data for the last four days (June 27-30) was omitted because it was incomplete and did not reflect the true number of instances.

302 (96%) of England’s 315 local areas have witnessed an increase in rates, 11 (3%), have seen a decrease, and two have remained stable.

Hyndburn, Lancashire, had the highest rate, with 474 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to June 26 – or 584.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is an increase from 464.0 in the seven days leading up to June 19.

With 753 new cases, Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, down slightly from 519.1 to 503.0.

Rossendale, also in Lancashire, has the third highest incidence, with 350 new cases, up from 333.0 to 489.6.

Tamworth (up from 70.4 to 382.0) and Warwick (up from 70.4 to 382.0) are the five locations with the largest week-on-week increases (140.5 to 349.2)

North Tyneside (288.6 to 480.8)Gateshead (154.9 to 345.5)North Tyneside (288.6 to 480.8) (251.1 to 441.0)

The list was compiled by the PA news agency using data from Public Health England that was released on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard on June 30.

The complete list can be found below.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to June 26; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to June 19; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to June 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to June 19.

Hyndburn, 584.9, (474), 464.0, (376)Blackburn with Darwen, 503.0, (753), 519.1, (777)Rossendale, 489.6, (350), 333.0, (238)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 480.8, (1456), 288.6, (874)Manchester, 464.1, (2566), 378.2, (2091)Salford, 460.5, (1192), 334.6, (866)Burnley, 455.5, (405), 389.1, (346)North Tyneside,. (This is a brief piece.)