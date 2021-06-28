For local authority areas in England, the most recent weekly Covid-19 rates are available.

The Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England were updated on Wednesday.

The results are based on the number of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or quick lateral flow test in the seven days leading up to June 19.

The number of new cases per 100,000 individuals is how the rate is calculated.

The data for the last four days (June 20-23) was omitted since it was incomplete and did not reflect the true number of instances.

269 (85%) of England’s 315 local areas have seen an increase in rates, 43 (14% ) have seen a decrease, and three have remained stable.

The highest prevalence is still in Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire, with 778 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to June 19 – or 519.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a decrease from 575.8 in the seven days leading up to June 12.

With 376 new cases, Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up marginally from 454.1 to 464.0.

With 248 new cases, Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, down from 468.1 to 407.3.

The following are the five locations with the largest week-to-week increases:

Newcastle upon Tyne is a city in the United Kingdom (up from 135.7 to 287.3)

Darlington (40.3-163.9), Chorley (230.1-350.2), Harborough (44.8-161.0), and Warwick (44.8-161.0). (27.8 to 141.9)

The list was compiled by the PA news agency using data from Public Health England that was released on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard on June 23.

The complete list can be found below.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 12.

Blackburn with Darwen, 519.7, (778), 575.8, (862)Hyndburn, 464.0, (376), 454.1, (368)Ribble Valley, 407.3, (248), 468.1, (285)Burnley, 391.4, (348), 379.0, (337)Manchester, 377.5, (2087), 325.4, (1799)Chorley, 350.2, (414), 230.1, (272)Bury, 344.5, (658), 274.9, (525)Salford,. (This is a brief piece.)