For Liverpool supporters, Harvey Elliott provides an injury update.

As his recovery from injury progresses, Harvey Elliott has provided an update on social media.

After earning a regular role in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield in the early weeks of the season, the 18-year-old sustained an ankle dislocation-fracture in Liverpool’s win over Leeds last month.

Elliott has been praised for his actions since suffering the injury, including refusing to blame Leeds player Pascal Struijk for the challenge that resulted in his time on the sidelines and keeping fans updated on his progress.

The teenager has shared another encouraging video on Instagram after being spotted on crutches by LFCTV earlier this month as the Reds lined up for their squad portrait.

Elliott working out at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby in a composite that begins with still images of his injury at Elland Road.

As he continues to rehab his ankle, Liverpool’s number 67 was seen doing a variety of leg workouts without crutches.

As he worked toward a full recovery, the England youth international did a mix of squats, step ups, leg extensions, and stretches.

The lyrics playing over the video end on the line, “You said you know that you’re not alone,” in a tribute to the love he has gotten from Reds supporters, and are accompanied by the Eminem track “Not Afraid.”

James Milner, Liverpool’s vice-captain, spoke about how delighted he was with Elliott’s attitude following his injury earlier this month.

“To be honest, he’s been very upbeat from the beginning. “I was talking about mental strength earlier, and the things he said, he talks like he’s been through it all before, and he’s a 30-odd-year-old player,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“However, he is working extremely hard, something most people are unaware of. They see the stuff in the gym and on the videos, but he’s on crutches at home now, doing band training and simply lifting his leg up to maintain muscular strength.

“It’s tedious and simple to avoid, but it’s the hard work that pays off.”

