For little than £3 on Amazon, you can get a scalp massager that makes hair washing more relaxing.

Although it isn’t glamourous, dandruff is something that many of us experience and seek to diminish, if not eliminate.

After I told a friend how much I like Lush’s scalp treatment, she suggested I seek for a scalp massager on Amazon.

I’m constantly on the lookout for something to add a little more luxury to my “at home pamper nights,” and I’d seen scalp massagers marketed before but hadn’t given them much thought.

I decided to give it a try when she said she saw an immediate difference in her own hair.

I received a silicone scalp massager the next day for slightly under £3.

When you wash your hair, you shampoo as usual and then use the silicone bristles to gently massage your scalp.

This exfoliates your scalp for a deeper clean, as well as reducing hair breakage, increasing circulation, and promoting healthy hair development.

It’s easy to hold if you have manicured nails, and it has a great grip for in the shower because of the design.

I haven’t used mine long enough to notice if it affects how quickly my hair grows, but I do feel like I’m getting a more thorough clean when it’s time to wash my hair.

And just £2.99, I’d think it’s worth it just for the extra clean feeling (plus it makes you feel like you’re pampering yourself).

You can get it in pink or blue, and it appears that I’m not the only one who enjoys it, since the product has received over 2,500 five-star ratings.

You can acquire one here if you wish to have a more luxurious hair washing experience.