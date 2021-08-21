For less than half a million dollars, a luxury family house with its own sauna is offered for sale.

For less than half a million pounds, a luxurious family house in Formby with its own sauna has become available.

Every bedroom is a double bedroom, and the master bedroom has an en-suite, according to the four-bedroom house on Lonsdale Road that has recently been on the market. Over £475,000 is the asking price for the recently restored residence.

An outhouse with a sitting area, room for a hot tub, a wood-burning stove, and a sauna room is located at the bottom of the south-facing garden and is ideal for garden parties.

The house has a “luxury” room with bi-folding doors leading to the yard, as well as a glamorous kitchen that serves as the “heart of the home.”

The four bedrooms are a strong selling point, with the master bedroom including both an en-suite and a walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom is located on the second floor.

The house is additionally blocked off from the road with an automatic gate and a sufficiently large driveway, which will appeal to potential buyers.

Another advantage is that there is no forward chain, which eliminates the need to wait for the new owner.

“From the time you arrive at this property, you will not be disappointed!” says the RightMove listing. The opulent front lounge has double doors that can be flung open into the huge back reception area, which has bi-folding doors leading to the yard.

“It’s a fantastic area for hosting family and friends. The kitchen is the hub of the house, with a central island where you can relax with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine while gazing out over the garden.

“With the addition of the garden room, the hospitality motif extends into the sunny south facing back garden. A wood-burning stove, a sauna and shower area, and space for a hot tub can all be found in the garden room.

“There are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor. A walk-in closet and an en-suite shower room are included in the master suite. The fourth bedroom is on the second story.

“There are electric security gates beyond, with plenty of off-road parking,” says the narrator.

