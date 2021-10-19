For leaving her five-week-old infant with a grandparent overnight, the mother has been accused of ‘neglect.’

For leaving her five-week-old daughter with her grandma overnight, a mother was labeled a “poor parent.”

After her daughter Parker contracted the RSV virus, Zoe Wallace was accused of maltreatment (respiratory syncytial virus).

When she posted’relatable’ videos about her life as a busy mother raising two children on TikTok, the Wigan mother became the target of vitriol.

According to the MEN, one of Zoe’s videos ‘blew up’ and gained more than 7,000,000 views, resulting in her being trolled.

In the video, the mother of two discusses her daughter Parker becoming unwell with the virus, which causes symptoms such as breathing problems and can develop to more serious bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants.

Parker, who is now four months old, had to be taken from A&E to a high dependency ward, where she was put on a machine to do her breathing.

‘When my daughter was five weeks old, we decided to let her have her first sleepover,’ the 25-year-old stated in the video “I hadn’t held my baby in a week, but physicians eventually gave me permission to do so.

“They stated I could take my baby home after a week in the hospital. I consider myself quite fortunate that she is still alive.” Instead of sympathizing with her, many TikTok users chastised her mother for allowing Parker to spend her first sleepover at her grandmother’s house, which is only a 10-minute drive away, the night before she became ill.

“Jesus, five weeks and you’re done with it already?” exclaimed one.

“Poor child isn’t going to grow up the best,” said another.

“This is neglect,” a third said, “how could you do that to your newborn?”

Zoe has recently responded in a video to the ‘hurtful comments,’ telling M.E.N’s Manchester Family: “I first released the video to tell my daughter’s experience about RSV.

“She became really ill as a result of it, and I had no idea how deadly it might be in infants. I didn’t know about it until she became ill, and I wanted to make other mothers aware of the warning symptoms.

“I mentioned that she was staying with my mother.”

