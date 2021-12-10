For Knowingly Exposing Employees to Arsenic, Company Faces Nearly $400,000 Fine

After pleading guilty to exposing employees at an Anaconda, Montana plant to arsenic, U.S. Minerals will be fined $393,200 and placed on probation for five years.

The plant transformed black slag mining waste into roofing materials from 2013 until it closed last summer. The dust that formed when the slag is treated releases inorganic arsenic into the air, according to Montana Right Now.

Prosecutors claim that between 2015 and 2019, many agencies, including the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, warned U.S. Minerals that its employees were in danger, but the corporation did nothing to address the problems, despite repeated inspections over multiple years.

Long-term exposure to arsenic can cause skin abnormalities, liver and kidney damage, and a deficiency of white and red blood cells, according to the American Cancer Society. It can also lead to various malignancies.

In August, the business admitted to negligent endangerment, stating it “negligently placed another person in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

Increased scrutiny from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on corporate plants in five states is part of the plea agreement. The corporation must also keep track of the health of former employees who have been affected.

U.S. Minerals, situated in Tinley Park, Illinois, was punished by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Friday. In August, the corporation pled guilty to careless endangerment, a federal Clean Air Act misdemeanor offense.

EPA and OSHA will have heightened monitoring over U.S. Minerals factories in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Texas, and Louisiana during a five-year probationary period under a plea agreement.

Employees who participate in the medical monitoring program would not give up their ability to sue U.S. Minerals in civil court, according to the agreement.

According to a 2016 assessment by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, five of six employees tested at the Anaconda plant in July 2015 showed excessive levels of arsenic. Respiratory protection was offered but not needed at the time, and the plant had neither running water or handwashing facilities. OSHA had previously fined the corporation roughly $107,000 for breaches in 2016.

The plant has been forced to close temporarily by Montana's health department.