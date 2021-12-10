For Kim Foxx, the prosecutor who let Jussie Smollett off the hook, the verdict is a disaster.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx came under fire Thursday after Empire actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack, nearly three years after dropping all charges against him.

Smollett initially claimed that he was attacked by two guys in January 2019 near his Chicago residence. The incident included racial slurs and a noose around Smollett’s neck, according to reports.

However, a Chicago Police investigation soon discovered significant flaws in Smollett’s story, and prosecutors accused him of paying the two men to attack him. For allegedly staging the crime, he was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct.

Despite the mounting evidence against him, Foxx and the state attorney’s office opted to drop all charges against Smollett in return for community service.

The withdrawal of charges was slammed by then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who termed it a “[whitewashing]of justice.”

The Chicago Police Department also chastised Foxx, claiming that Smollett had staged the incident. The Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago’s police union, also demanded that Foxx resign from her position.

While the original accusations were dropped, Smollett was subsequently re-indicted on six counts of disorderly behavior after new evidence was discovered against him.

He was found guilty on five of the six charges by a jury, though he is unlikely to serve jail time.

People flocked to social media after the judgments against Smollett to criticize Foxx’s handling of the case, as well as the speed with which she dropped charges against him in 2019.

Foxx was “complicit in the attempt to cover up Jussie’s hate crime, even if they weren’t charged and found guilty for it,” according to commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

D’Souza was also enraged that Foxx was allegedly pressured by former First Lady Michelle Obama to drop Smollett’s original claims. Both Foxx and Smollett have been accused of having a romantic contact with the Obamas.

Several conservative voices, including D’Souza, have urged for Foxx to be punished.

Foxx should be charged, according to Ross Kaminsky, a Colorado-based radio presenter.

“I also hope Smollett gets a six-month extension for lying,” Kaminsky added.