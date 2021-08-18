For kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife, a 64-year-old man was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

After kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife in 2017, a 64-year-old Oklahoma man was sentenced to almost 33 years in prison this week.

Randy Alan Hamett, of Choctaw, was sentenced to 396 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson.

According to a statement posted to the Department of Justice’s website, U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan also ordered Hamett to pay $4,075 to his ex-wife, Alisa, for medical expenses suffered during the incident.

When Alisa returned home on April 25, 2017, the elderly man tased her, brandished a revolver at her, and bound her hands and feet, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma (USAO-NDOK).

After getting a protection order against him, Hamett pushed Alisa into a car and stole a pistol she had purchased before kidnapping and sexually assaulting her. During the two-day ordeal, he vowed to kill himself, the girl, and anyone who tried to help her, according to prosecutors.

Alisa tried to prolong the trip by persuading Hamett that they should get back together and marriage in Arkansas when she grew convinced he was going to kill her. Alisa was eventually allowed to text her parents and boyfriend in order for them not to get suspicious of her movements.

Because of the tone of the communication, the victim’s parents got concerned that she was in danger and notified the Broken Arrow Police Department. Authorities were able to find Hamet and Alisa at a hotel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, thanks to a joint investigation between the Broken Arrow and Siloam Springs police departments.

At the time of his arrest, Hamett had a firearm and ammo, as well as taser cartridges. According to the USAO-NDOK statement, officers also uncovered a murder preparation list in Hamett’s pocket, which included the terms taser, rope, zip ties, machete, and shovel.

On April 21, 2021, a federal grand jury found Hamett guilty of kidnapping in Indian Country, carjacking, possessing and receiving a stolen firearm and stolen ammunition, possessing a firearm while under the protection of a domestic violence protective order, burglary in the second degree in Indian Country, and domestic violence in Indian Country.

The remaining charges in Indian were two counts of assault with a deadly weapon apiece. Brief News from Washington Newsday.