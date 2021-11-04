For its massive Christmas campaign, M&S casts Tom Holland as Percy Pig.

The high street behemoth said it wants to make this Christmas “the biggest ever” as it unveils two new marketing efforts on the same day that competitor John Lewis debuts its new holiday commercial.

M&S Items has released a musical ad featuring a variety of clothing, encouraging people to have a “anything but ordinary” Christmas, in keeping with its earlier marketing motto.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the debut of its new Christmas food collections, the shop has animated the children’s favorite Percy Pig for the first time.

It has engaged Tom Holland to voice the porcine character, who is scheduled to return as Spider-Man in the third installment of his franchise next month.

In the commercial, Percy is brought to life by a fairy played by Dawn French, another well-known British actor.

The two then wander through an M&S foodhall, where the business is showcasing a number of new products, including a triple-chocolate panettone and “golden-blond Christmas pudding.”

“I’ve always adored Percy Pigs, and it took me less than a second to say yes when I was asked to provide his voice — his first ever voice,” Holland remarked.

It emphasizes the Percy Pig brand’s continuous success, which has brought in over £50 million in revenue for M&S in the last year, up from around £20 million three years ago.

M&S Food marketing director Sharry Cramond also stated that the company felt compelled to “add some enchantment” to people’s Christmas celebrations after the epidemic disrupted many customers’ holiday plans last year.

It also comes at a time when retailers are under pressure to achieve strong sales after a difficult 18 months marked by forced store closures and trading restrictions.

Both campaigns are part of M&S’s larger endeavor to influence public opinions of the company as part of its long-term restructuring plan.

As it strives to alter its elderly client base, the company claimed its marketing efforts have been centered on families.