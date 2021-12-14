For its 100th anniversary, Miss America doubles the top scholarship prize and moves to streaming.

The Miss America pageant will be aired on NBC’s Peacock service this year as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. The top scholarship prize will be doubled to $100,000.

Miss America 1996 Shawntel Smith Wuerch and her husband, Ryan Wuerch, have donated to enhance the top prize. According to the nonprofit organization, a total of $435,000 in scholarship money will be awarded in this year’s tournament. According to the organization, about $5 million is awarded each year through national, state, and local programs.

Miss America used to be shown in primetime, but this year’s pageant will be streamed. Miss America’s president and CEO, Shantel Krebs, stated that the choice to transition to streaming is unconnected to audience ratings.

In 2019, NBC’s Miss America finals drew 3.6 million viewers, the lowest ever for the competition. In comparison, 27 million people watched the 1954 competition.

“If you say you want to be around for the next 100 years, we clearly had a desire to be streamed because that is where our future is,” Krebs said, noting that younger people are less likely to have access to broadcast television.

Miss America organizers and fans believe the contest will survive and evolve with the times. Many contestants claim that the tournament has changed their lives by presenting them with professional and personal chances.

“I believe people have the false impression about what Miss America is all about because it’s not just about getting dressed up and being prim and proper and being great on stage,” said Ericka Dunlap, Miss America 2004 and founder of a public relations agency and TV personality.

Miss America fans typically support their state’s candidate as if they were rooting for a local sports team. However, others have expressed dissatisfaction with the competition’s attempts to conform to modern norms.

“It’s in a dilemma because as it tries to progress, it loses its original character while also becoming less enjoyable to the people who watch it,” Margot Mifflin, author of Looking for Miss America: A Pageant’s 100-Year Quest to Define Womanhood, said.

Fans are divided, she said, over the competition's direction—no it's longer a "pageant." Some people want it to.